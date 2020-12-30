Ellis Hallman

In 1967, Ellis married Betty Rose Durham Mainwaring. Betty's daughters, Julia, Sharon, Jeanette and Janice were added to his family. Eventually, Ellis's family grew to welcome 18 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. Ellis and Betty spent 43 years together remodeling an original farm house in Lebanon into their home and building an exceptional business in field body and frame alignment equipment. In this business, he used his engineering and drafting skills and created, with his son, Jim, a “Body & Frame Alignment Instruction Manual” which became the standard in that trade.

In 2017, when he sold his house, the attic contained huge sets of designs for the installation he had drafted for the rapid transit headquarters in places such as Oakland, California, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Anchorage, Alaska and many other large cities and organizations. His last 2 installations were installed when he was nearly 90 years old. He was well known through the industry. If there was not a piece of necessary parts available, Ellis would draw up a set of plans and take the plans to North Fork Industrial in Lebanon to be manufactured to his specifications. His sales technique was not to go to the corporation managers, but to put on his overalls and go to the shop area of maintenance facilities and ask if there was any large transit vehicle that was unable to be straightened. Ellis would set up his equipment and straighten the transit vehicle leaving the shop personnel to tell management supervisors that it was imperative to have the equipment that he sold.