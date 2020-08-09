Elmer Langdahl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 22, 1928 – August 5, 2020

Surrounded by his loving family, Elmer George Langdahl peacefully passed away on August 5, 2020 at the age of 92.

Born on a rural farm in Page, North Dakota on April 22, 1928 to Sigurd and Elene (Satrom), Elmer grew up helping his brothers and sister work the family farm. He married Gwendolyn Wright on April 22, 1950 in Moorhead, Minnesota; together with their four children, the family traveled seasonally between Oregon and North Dakota before permanently relocating to Lebanon, Oregon where Elmer worked as a lumber-grader for Willamette Industries for 30 years before retiring in 1987.

Elmer will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Gwendolyn; children: Ricky (Jane), Rodney (Alaina), Wendy (Dave), and Randy; grandchildren: Shayna and Cooper; and great-grandchild Stella.

To all who knew him, Elmer will be remembered as the kindest of men. Because he was friendly to acquaintances and strangers alike, he had an uncanny ability to reach others in a deep and positive way. Benefitting from his constant support and unfailing goodness, his family feels fortunate to have known him.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Evergreen Hospice of Albany for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Elmer George Langdahl's name to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen St SE, Albany, OR 97321 and/or the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.