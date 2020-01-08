March 23, 1930 — January 6, 2020
Elsie Laverne Tanis, 89, of Lacomb, died, Monday at her home.
Elsie was born March 23, 1930 in Everett, Washington and raised in Granite Falls, Washington.
Elsie was married to Roland “Ron” Howard Tanis (deceased) on June 21, 1957. Ron and Elsie raised their children in Mountlake Terrace, Washington and moved to Lebanon in 1984. She was devoted to her husband of 39 years as well as her eight children.
You have free articles remaining.
She worked in Seattle Washington as a supervisor for an insurance company until she retired. She was proud to say she wrote the policy for the Space Needle during the 1964 world's fair and was part of the ribbon ceremony.
Elsie hobbies in her earlier years were hunting and fishing with her family, gardening, and sewing. She was an avid Nascar fan and loved to tell you about a race she just watched. After her husband died in 1996, Elsie loved to travel with her children and went to many places such as Puerto Rico, Alaska, Mexico and Texas to name a few.
Elsie leaves behind two sons Larry Tanis of Halsey and Dennis Tanis of Dutch Harbor, Alaska; five daughters, Verna Hudson and Jan Hudson both of Snohomish, Washington, Debi Schauer of Everett, Washington, Linda Schrock of Halsey and Theresa Derrick Lebanon; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Roy Murphy of Greenbank, Washington, Hazel Naegle of Everett, Washington and Mabel Bennett of Fruitland, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her son Ken Tanis.
A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Lacomb Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com Contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.