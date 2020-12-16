Emil Seehafer

Emil attended Clatskanie Union High School and graduated in 1956. He went to Oregon State College in Corvallis, Oregon for 2 years. He married Joan Lillian Noll on September 12, 1959 in Clatskanie, Oregon. After their marriage Emil served for 3 years in the Army; he was stationed in Germany. After his military service he went to work at Clemens Forest Products in Philomath, Oregon. When the mill closed down he went to work for a short time at the Leading Plywood Mill. In 1970 he found employment with the Corvallis School District in the maintenance department and worked there till he retired. He joined the Oregon National Guard in 1973 and continued to serve till 1992, completing his 20 years of service with the military.