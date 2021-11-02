Emily Mary Johnson

December 2, 1926 - October 8, 2021
In a note found in one of Emily's Bibles she had written, "born and lived on a dairy farm, Pasadena, California, until I was four years old." She was the daughter of Henry and Lina Emily (Sommer) Sherman. Life was difficult for her family, they moved often during the depression, ending up in the Fresno area where according to her note, she attended seven different high schools between the 9th and 11th grade.
Emily was married and gave birth to four sons and a daughter. She also helped raise six bonus children.
Emily worked for Linn County in the health department and then at the recorder's office for a total of 8.5 years. She retired in 1984.
Emily was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Albany and was a member of the choir, which she loved. She attended Wednesday morning Bible studies and loved being with her church family. Emily moved again to live in Lake Oswego with granddaughter Emily. In 2015 she returned to Albany and lived with her son, George, and daughter-in-law, Jo Rae. She started attending Good Shepherd again and was often picked up by her good friend Linda Passmore to attend choir practice and sing on Sundays.
Emily was preceded by her parents, Henry, and Lina Sherman. Siblings, Alfred, Fred, Tommy, Alice, and Lina. Husbands, Charlie Siladi, Joe Perkins, Robert Dunn, and Robert Johnson. She was also preceded by children, Robert (Bob) Anderson, Joe Calvin Perkins, Dianne Marie Richardson, and grandson, Jeremy Anderson.
Her survivors are, son George (Jo Rae) and son, Jim. Grandchildren, Jason (Karen) Robbins, Emily (Colin) Murphy, Steven (Lisa Faith) Perkins, Lisa Perkins Maddox, Trinity Anderson Kiernan, Joe, Levi, and Andrea Perkins, as well as 16 great grandchildren
Emily was always an optimistic person and could see the best in everyone. She loved to travel and do word puzzles. She loved sports, especially the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys. Emily saw God's beauty in everything. She had the Faith to see her through all the heartaches she went through.
With family by her side, Emily passed peacefully in her sleep, 54 days shy of 95. She was loved deeply and will be missed.
Her memorial will be held Saturday November 6, 2021, at Jesus Pursuit Church 2110 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany. All who knew her are invited.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.