Emily Mary Johnson

December 2, 1926 - October 8, 2021

In a note found in one of Emily's Bibles she had written, "born and lived on a dairy farm, Pasadena, California, until I was four years old." She was the daughter of Henry and Lina Emily (Sommer) Sherman. Life was difficult for her family, they moved often during the depression, ending up in the Fresno area where according to her note, she attended seven different high schools between the 9th and 11th grade.

Emily was married and gave birth to four sons and a daughter. She also helped raise six bonus children.

Emily worked for Linn County in the health department and then at the recorder's office for a total of 8.5 years. She retired in 1984.

Emily was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Albany and was a member of the choir, which she loved. She attended Wednesday morning Bible studies and loved being with her church family. Emily moved again to live in Lake Oswego with granddaughter Emily. In 2015 she returned to Albany and lived with her son, George, and daughter-in-law, Jo Rae. She started attending Good Shepherd again and was often picked up by her good friend Linda Passmore to attend choir practice and sing on Sundays.