Emily Vaden

Emily had the rare ability to make people feel comfortable in their own skin; she made them feel seen and important. If you were around Emily, she made sure you knew your worth. She believed in finding the joy and gratitude during difficult and unexplainable times. Her prioritization of celebrating others was profound. Even while living in California, Emily made it a point to be there for her close family and friends back home in Oregon. Her sister's graduations — her prideful shrieks could be heard from every corner of the auditorium. Her brother's business opening — she posted on Facebook like she was head of the marketing team. Right up until her death Emily continued to support and show her appreciation for those she loved. Two weeks before she passed, Emily threw a surprise 35th anniversary dinner for her parents. Emily was unashamed of the strong emotions and love she felt for others. Her love was loud and warm and left you not only loving her but loving yourself.

Emily was a passionate advocate for equal rights and opportunities for all and made it her life's work to give back to and improve the communities she was a part of. Emily was a Project Coordinator at YOLO County Health and Human Services. She worked to help the Community Health Branch achieve Public Health Accreditation and oversaw performance management for the entire agency. Her natural curiosity and determination to solve problems allowed her to give back to some of the most vulnerable communities. Emily was integral in promoting The Blue Dot Campaign, an awareness program for Maternal Mental Health. She was responsible for the “traveling blue dot” social media campaign that became extremely popular. Among her many accomplishments, Emily was recognized by the YOLO County Board of Supervisors for her leadership in the Public Health Accreditation Program. She was also selected to be one of the YOLO County's “Change Agents” and did training for staff on change management and how to successfully cope with change. It was through this meaningful work that Emily gained some of her closest friends. Emily took great pride in her work - she was able to use her brilliant mind to analyze data and help others on a daily basis. She also spoke at local colleges, organizations, and in front of the San Juan Unified School Board advocating for mental health reform and LGBTQ+ rights.