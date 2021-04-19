Eric Gaston Czernowski

The son of John and Janine (Franchet) Czernowski, he was born in Brooklyn, New York. Eric grew up in Green Point, Brooklyn, attended Catholic school, and spent much of his time in the library and museums. His family moved to Florida when he was ten where he loved nature walks, fishing, and going on adventures with his sister. Out of high school, Eric enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served as a medic for the 4th Infantry Division/Charlie Company. During his tour of duty Eric earned a Bronze Star, Silver Star, and two Purple hearts for getting wounded defending his patients and for giving lifesaving aid to his Sergeant, Mike Hewitt, after his Sergeant had saved his life protecting Eric and another brother from an incoming grenade attack. Eric returned home and continued to serve his country in the National Guard for seventeen years. He attended Florida State and Oregon State University where he started in medicine and eventually transferred and received degrees in Wood Chemistry. Eric worked in the wood products industry developing resins, doing quality management, working in seed labs, and even worked pulling green chain (which he said the most difficult civilian job he ever had). Eric also served 17 years as a carrier in the U.S. Postal Service in Roseburg and Albany.