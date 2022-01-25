August 30, 1960 – January 18, 2022

Eric Gordon Zittel, 61, passed away peacefully in his own home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Eric, born on August 30, 1960, was the youngest son of Walter and Mildred (Gerboth) Zittel. He grew up in Wichita, Kansas, where he met his wife, Tammie (Browning) Zittel. They were married on May 22, 1982. He would often describe her as nothing less than a gift from God. In 1995, Eric and Tammie relocated their family to Oregon to work for FiServ Corvallis and settled in Albany, where they became active members of the Hill Street Church of Christ. Eric served as a deacon at Hill Street for about 20 years, until he was appointed as an elder of the church in 2019. He retired in July 2021 and his greatest dream was to spend his retirement as a "preachin', teachin' elder." Eric overcame much in his life, and ultimately is remembered for his knowledge, wisdom, patience, compassion, and conviction in his faith.

Eric was preceded in death by both of his parents and his beloved brother, Warren Zittel.

Eric's legacy carries on with his wife, Tammie Zittel; his eldest daughter, Kathryn Zittel; his middle daughter, Karyn Zittel-Harless, along with her husband, Jonathan Harless, and their children, Conner, Kimberly, Josiah, and Miriam; his youngest daughter, Kristyn Ruddiman along with her husband, Kyle Ruddiman, and their two daughters, McCaslin and Renae; and his son, Eric Joshua Zittel. His children of the heart, Mary Beth and Charles Hill, and their two sons, Oliver and Milo, also carry Eric's legacy. Lastly, he is survived by his brother, David Zittel, and his wife, Mary Meacham, his sister-in-law, Linda Zittel, and many other friends and family around the world.

A Memorial Service for Eric will be Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. at Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St SE, Albany. In lieu of flowers please donate in Eric's name to either Hill Street Church of Christ/Missions or Project H.E.R. Memorials may be sent in care of AAsum-Dufour, 805 Ellsworth St. SW Albany, OR 97321.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).