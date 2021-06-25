October 12, 1940 - June 20, 2021

Erika Louise Feller, beloved matriarch, devoted wife and lifelong lover of animals, passed Sunday surrounded by family at Salem Hospital.

Born October 12, 1940 in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany, to Wilhelm and Wilhelmine Jung, Erika, who lost her father early, was raised by her fiercely independent and deeply loving mother, traits that took her far in life and that she passed onto her own family.

In 1959, Erika met her husband Phil at a party in Bad-Kissingen, Germany where he was serving in the army. Never one to question her heart, when Phil returned home, she left behind all she knew to start her new life with him. Phil and Erika were married on November 28, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newport, Oregon.

Erika spent the next 62 years raising her family, never letting anybody doubt her love, and never letting anybody go without. "I will always love you, no matter what" and "Nobody goes without food in my house" were phrases engrained into the hearts of her children and grandchildren.