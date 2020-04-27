× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 11, 1941 - April 17, 2020

Erma Lou Miller 79, of Lebanon, died Friday, at The Oaks of Lebanon

Erma was born March 11, 1941 in Hatton, Arkansas, the third child born to Orvel and Ida (Smith) McCraven. She lived in Arkansas and attended school there until the family moved to Oregon in 1956. She attended and was a graduate of Lebanon High School.

Erma married Richard Miller June 27, 1959. They made their home in Lebanon where Richard was a mill worker. They later moved to Albany where Richard worked at Wah Chang until his death in 1985. Erma continued to live in Albany for a time then moved to Sweet Home. She worked at Crescent Video Store in Sweet Home. While working there she met Irwin Pack and later became his companion until his passing.

Erma loved spending time with family and friends, shopping with sister Connie at the Goodwill store, playing video lottery and going out to eat with family. She especially enjoyed the big family Christmas party each year. She also liked traveling and was a country music fan.

In October, Erma moved in at the Oaks of Lebanon assisted living. She loved being there and making new friends.