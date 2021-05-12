Ernest "Ernie" E. Williford, born October 10, 1939, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon on March 23, 2021 with his two daughters by his side. Ernie was a husband, father, Papa and Great-Papa, brother, and uncle. Ernie honored our country with his service of 10 years in the Navy. He enlisted at the age of 17 and began his military career with basic training in San Diego, California as an electrician mate E6 class. From there, he was stationed on the USS Princeton, and he then got transferred to USS Salisbury Sound AV13 (sea plane tender). Ernie got transferred once again to Shore Duty tug boat out of Long Beach, California. The Navy decided to send him to Electrician Mate Class B School in Zion, Illinois and he completed his training there in 6 months. He then transferred to mine welfare school in Charleston, South Carolina for 3 months. Ernie also served tours of duty in Vietnam. In 1974 Ernie and Jan moved their family from California City, California to Corvallis after Ernie found a job at Teledyne Wah Chang in Millersburg, Oregon for several years, and then got a job at Willamette Industry (paper mill) and worked there as an electrician until his retirement. In 1976 the family moved from Corvallis to Brownsville, and his last 10 years were spent in Shedd.