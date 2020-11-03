Esther Linares, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at home in Salem surrounded by her loved ones on October 30, 2020. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Miguel Esquivel Cintra and Antonia Navarro in Caibaré n, Cuba where she grew up. In 1956, she married Carlos G Linares, the love of her life since they first met at the age of 14. Esther and Carlos moved their family to the United States in 1961, and eventually settled in Lebanon, Oregon in 1963 where they raised their 5 sons. Esther embraced her new life, thoroughly enjoying the beauty and lifestyle that Oregon offers. She learned many new skills and made many new friends in the community. Esther loved to entertain family and friends at their home in Tangent, and their home became a gathering place for many Latino friends in the Willamette Valley for many years. Esther loved her family with all her heart. She lived every day full of faith and with gratitude for what the Lord had given her. She will be missed more than words can express.