Ethel Veronica Earhart

In MemoriamEthel Veronica Earhart passed away in Los Altos, California on May 17, 2021, just 17 days from her 102nd birthday. She was a happy lady who always had a smile for anyone and enjoyed the company of family and friends. She especially enjoyed the annual birthday celebration in Lebanon, Oregon with her granddaughter, Veronica, who shared the same birthday, June 1. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Arthur and her eldest son, Larry. Ethel was born June 1, 1919, in Brooklyn, New York. Her original birth certificate was lost in a major fire at the hospital many years later. She was the eldest of three sisters. Her father was in the military for many years and they moved across the United States through Wyoming and finally settled in Lafayette, Oregon. She graduated from McMinnville High School where she was an All-State softball shortstop. After high school she lived and worked in Portland, where she met her husband, Art, and married in 1938. Ethel and Art were married for 60 years. Their first son, Larry, was born in 1939 and Alan followed in 1943. Art enlisted in the Army, was wounded and after recovery, went to barber school. They moved to Lebanon in 1946 where Art worked at the Main Street Barber Shop that he ultimately purchased and ran for 50 years. Ethel was the homemaker and was active in various activities including the Library Board and PTA. Ethel and Art were active bowlers and Ethel founded the Junior Bowling league in Lebanon sometime around 1955. Hundreds of kids participated over the years at the downtown bowling alley and then the modern Linn Lanes where she was active in helping kids learn and enjoy bowling. Ethel bowled in many leagues over the years and won many, many trophies. She also traveled annually to bowling tournaments in Oregon and nationally. She finally gave up bowling at the age of 92. While she stopped driving several years ago and sold her beloved 1978 Toyota Cressida station wagon, she still joked about taking her driver's license test again. Ethel and Art were members of The Elks and The American Legion and Auxiliary respectively, since the 50's. Ethel became a very active Legion volunteer and was the cashier for the Saturday evening dinner and the Sunday morning breakfast for many years until she moved from her home to The Oaks at Lebanon in 2012. Ethel is survived by her son, Alan and daughter-in-law, Joan, grandchildren, Jim, Michelle, Matt, Veronica, Curtis and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Aidan, Alyssa, Caroline and Nathan. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lebanon, July 31, 2021.