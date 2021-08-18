Eugene Harry Cummings

August 2, 1934 - August 9, 2021
Born on August 2, 1934 in Idaho to AG and Vivian Cummings. Died in Lake Havasu, Arizona, on August 9, 2021.
Gene graduated from Roseburg High School. He retired as a snowbird in Lake Havasu. Preceded in death were his parents, AG and Vivian Cummings, and his son, Tony Cummings. Survived by his companion, Oma Thomas, of Roseburg, son, Barney Cummings, of Lancaster, California, daughters, Lori (Wayne) Humphrey, of Turner, Pauline (Jerry) Porter, of Stayton, brother, Paul Cummings, of Hood River, and sister, Joan Farley, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Gene had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
