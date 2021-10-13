Eugene Paul "Red" LeMay

July 8, 1936 – October 10, 2021

Eugene Paul LeMay AKA "Red." Born July 8, 1936, to Leo LeMay and Lena Fontaine LeMay in Duluth, Minnesota, at Webber Hospital. Red grew up on a farm in the small town of Proctor, Minnesota. Red had five brothers and six sisters, three of his brothers and two of his sisters precede him in death.

He was a bit of a rebel in his younger years, he gave the Catholic nuns quite a challenge in school. He made the decision to sacrifice his education to go to work to help provide for his family.

He married Jean P Peterson December 11, 1954, and divorced after 24 years. Together they had seven beautiful children, Pat and (Angie) LeMay, of Cottage Grove; Tom and (Louise) LeMay, of Chester, New Hampshire; Mike and (Suzy) LeMay, of Sherwood; Nancy and (Mark) Nicklin, of Albany, Tim and (Linda) LeMay, of Harrisburg; John and (Leah) LeMay, of Springfield; and Kat Cooper, of Springfield. He has 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He married Pauline Kopp February 14, 2015. They spent their time square dancing, ranching, and gaming.