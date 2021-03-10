October 12, 1948 - March 3, 2021

Eugene Peiker, age 72, of Milbank, South Dakota, who passed away on March 3, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Milbank. Visitation will be held on March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Eugene Corneil Peiker was born on October 12, 1948, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Elgie and Eva (Butzin) Peiker. He grew up in the Milbank area. Eugene was a hard worker and worked as a truck driver all his life. He lived in the Milbank area, Minnesota, and Oregon. Eugene traveled to many different places.

In his spare time, Eugene enjoyed going to car shows, auctions, and flea markets. He adored children and there is hardly a photo of him without enjoying the company of a child. Eugene enjoyed a cup of coffee with his friends and family and cruising the local car lots. He also appreciated time spent with family and a good meal.

Eugene is survived by his mother, Eva Seliger of Milbank, SD; sisters: Pat (Bob) Jacobson of Albany, Oregon; and Sharon Ehlebracht of Milbank, SD; brothers: David (JoAnn) Peiker of Milbank, SD; and Daniel (Shannon) Peiker of Milbank, SD; special friend, Terry Christensen of Milbank, SD; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Elgie; and brother-in-law, Jerry Ehlebracht.