Feb. 6, 1934 - Feb. 20, 2021

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Eugene R. Homen on the morning of February 20, 2021. He will be greatly missed.

He was born Feb. 6, 1934 to Joe & Hazel Homen in Crows Landing, California. He grew up helping on his Family's dairy farm in the San Joaquin Valley. Gene enlisted in the US Navy in 1950, & served in the Sea-bees, where he learned to operate heavy equipment. He was stationed in the South Pacific near Bikini Atoll, then a few more years on Oahu, Hawaii, where he was a driver for several command officers.

After serving his country Gene made construction his life's work. He owned Gene's Tractor Service in Vista, California. After moving to Oregon he founded & ran Tri-County Sealing & Oiling based in Brownsville for twenty years before retiring.

He joined the Masonic Lodge #215 AF & AM in 1972 in Vista, California.

While living in Brownsville he served as a Past Master of the Brownsville Lodge #36 AF & AM.

He was a member of the Religious Science Church for 57 years, where he served in various church board positions in Vista, Calif; Eugene, Oregon & Lake Havasu, Arizona.