November 9, 1933 - November 5, 2021

Eugene Richard Going passed away peacefully at home, Friday, November 5, 2021.

Gene was born November 9, 1933 in Columbus, Nebraska to August and Helen Going. He was the fifth child born to August and Helen. He had five half siblings and six full siblings. His family moved to Oregon when he was nine.

Gene attended school in Eddyville. He graduated in 1951 and enlisted in the Navy after graduating. He served as a Metalsmith, Third Class, from 1951-1954 during the Korean War. After serving in the Navy, Gene enrolled at Oregon State College.

Gene met his wife Carol at Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis where both their families attended. They were married December 27, 1959. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage.

Gene graduated in 1960 from Oregon State College with a Bachelor of Science in Education (Industrial Arts). Gene continued his education and graduated from Oregon State University with a Master of Science in Education. Gene's first year of teaching was in Hillsboro. He then taught seven years at David Douglas High School in Portland. In 1969, Gene accepted a teaching position at Lebanon Union High School and taught there for nine years. Gene left teaching in 1978 and went to work at SW Forest Industries in Albany. He worked there as a machinist and in purchasing for 17 years. He worked for the Mennonite Village in the maintenance department for 18 years and retired in 2013 at the age of 80.

Earlier in his life, Gene enjoyed restoring a 1948 Willys Jeep and a 1956 Ford Pickup. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed Zane Grey books and WWII History. He liked taking drives on country roads and visiting friends. Gene also went on two mission trips to Mexico and one mission trip to Peru with his wife, Carol.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Eileen, and his sister, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, son, Michael Going, of Albany, Karen (Kevin) Kropf, of Albany, Nancy (Ken) May, of Lebanon, and Lisa (Cole) Merton, of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Caroline Jones, and his brothers, Robert Going, Roger Going, and Leland Going.

A Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m., at The Shift Church, 5775 SE Columbus St., Albany.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Village Foundation or Traditions Health Hospice, Salem, OR.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com