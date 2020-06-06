Eva Jean Northern

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 10, 1938 – May 21, 2020

In the early morning hours of Thursday, May 21, 2020, Eva Jean (Wodtli) Northern passed away peacefully at Samaritan Corvallis Hospital at the age of 82 years.

Jean was born in Foster, Oregon on January 10, 1938 to J. Louis Wodtli and Eva L. (Fuller) McElhaney.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas A. Northern. They were married on July 7, 1957 in Foster.

She is survived by her four daughters; Annita Northern of Albany, Oregon, Brenda Joyce Fulton & husband Douglas of Alta Loma, California, Tamara Northern of Lebanon, Oregon and Nancy Periu & husband Richard of Stockholm, New Jersey.

Jean was grandmother to seven grandchildren; Dustin Fulton, Adam Lorain, Zachary Lorain, Matthew Lorain, Richard Periu, Anthony Periu and Brianna Periu. She was great grandmother to 15 children.

Jean is survived by her brother Jerry Wodtli and preceded in death by sisters Patty Reeser and Donna Baker.

Jean lived most of her married life in Albany. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and most of all bowling.

As per Jean’s request there will be no services held.

