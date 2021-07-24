Eva Maria Millemann

March 26, 1926 - April 20, 2021
Eva had a wonderful, warm smile. She lived 95 years and had a full life. Eva loved her three children more than anything. She cherished her friends, with whom she traveled, played tennis and Canasta, and attended plays and concerts. Eva loved tennis, which she started as a teenager and played past 93, books, writing, avocado eggs benedict at Elmer's, chocolate, and a good cup of coffee. She made the best cheesecake.
Eva Maria Teresa Palmegiano was born in Palermo, Sicily, on March 26, 1926 to Anna Malvica and Giuseppe Palmegiano, and had a sister, Maria Pia. Eva's childhood was happy. She loved the freedom of playing on the beach and swimming in the ocean. She found a passion for tennis and competed in swimming and roller skating.
In 1940, Eva moved to Florence. The war had begun and bombings were routine. Eva attended the University of Florence, studying pharmacy. She spoke some English, but decided to learn more, and asked a nun from England who lived next door to teach her. After her father died in 1944, Eva got a job with the American forces as an "information girl" at the Hotel Grand Minerva, assisting troops and nurses.
In 1944, Eva met an American Army lieutenant, Merlin Mulcahy. They married in 1945. In 1947, Eva and Merlin moved to Carmel, California, where Merlin was stationed at nearby Fort Ord. In December 1947, Eva had her first son, Michael. Two years later, the family moved, when Merlin, by then a captain, was transferred. In November 1950, when Merlin was sent to fight in the Korean War, Eva moved to San Antonio to be near her in-laws, Florence and Colonel Michael Mulcahy. In July 1951, Merlin was killed in action in Korea. Eva's mother died a few months later. Eva moved back to Italy with Mike, but then returned to San Antonio.
In 1955, Eva married Raymond Millemann and they moved to Rochester, New York. They had two children, Audrey, in 1956 and Cliff, in 1958. In 1962, the family moved to Corvallis. Eva and Ray had a house built on a hill outside Corvallis, on a road they named Grandview Drive. Eva loved the house and the trees, and it was her home for 55 years.
Eva obtained a B.A. in English from OSU in 1968 and an M.A. in English Literature from the University of Oregon in 1970. She was a good student and a lifelong learner. Following a divorce in 1972, Eva taught Italian at OSU, U of O, and two community colleges.
From 1978 to 1997, Eva worked in the College of Science at OSU, writing their newsletter, The Science Record, earning several awards.
In 1982, Eva met Rob Gardner, who shared her interests in tennis and travel. They lived together until Rob's death in 1997.
Eva moved to Davis, California for six months in 1997 to help care for her newborn grandson, Audrey's son, Kian. Both Audrey and Cliff lived in Davis, and they very much enjoyed the time Eva was there.
Over the years, Eva enjoyed trips with her children and friends to Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, Washington, DC, the East Coast, and Italy. She played countless tennis games at Timberhill Racquet Club; walked almost every day on the hill near her home and on Bald Hill; and beat everyone at Scrabble. In 2018, Eva took a trip to San Diego with her family, where, as always, she loved being near the water.
In 2019, Eva moved into assisted living in Davis, and then into memory care. After a year of window visits due to Covid, we got to be with her for her 95th birthday in March 2021.
Eva passed away on April 20, 2021. We are grateful to the staff at Atria Covell Gardens, Irene from WeCare4Yolo, and Yolo Hospice for helping us care for Mom. Mom is survived by her children, Mike Mulcahy of Corvallis, Audrey Millemann (Kevin Taylor) of Davis, and Cliff Millemann (Janet Soule) of Davis, her grandson, Kian Tanner, and her cousins and other relatives in Italy.
Mom is buried at the Davis Cemetery. A detailed obituary is available at
We love you so much, Mom, and miss you always.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.