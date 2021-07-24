Eva Maria Millemann

March 26, 1926 - April 20, 2021

Eva had a wonderful, warm smile. She lived 95 years and had a full life. Eva loved her three children more than anything. She cherished her friends, with whom she traveled, played tennis and Canasta, and attended plays and concerts. Eva loved tennis, which she started as a teenager and played past 93, books, writing, avocado eggs benedict at Elmer's, chocolate, and a good cup of coffee. She made the best cheesecake.

Eva Maria Teresa Palmegiano was born in Palermo, Sicily, on March 26, 1926 to Anna Malvica and Giuseppe Palmegiano, and had a sister, Maria Pia. Eva's childhood was happy. She loved the freedom of playing on the beach and swimming in the ocean. She found a passion for tennis and competed in swimming and roller skating.

In 1940, Eva moved to Florence. The war had begun and bombings were routine. Eva attended the University of Florence, studying pharmacy. She spoke some English, but decided to learn more, and asked a nun from England who lived next door to teach her. After her father died in 1944, Eva got a job with the American forces as an "information girl" at the Hotel Grand Minerva, assisting troops and nurses.