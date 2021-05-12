October 1, 1939 - May 2, 2021

Evelyn Jeanette Anderson-Umland, 81, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, May 2nd with family by her side. She was born in Chisholm, Minnesota, to Harold Alexander Valentiin and Helen Amanda (Wirtanen) Anttila.

She grew up, met and married Norman Howard Anderson in 1958 in Hibbing, Minnesota. They moved to Lebanon and had four sons together. She lost her husband Norman in 1967 and became widowed. She then decided to move to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where she met and married Gordon August Umland in 1968. They then moved to Alaska and then Illinois and then back to Lebanon after Gordon retired from the Air Force. Together they had one daughter.

Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, travel, her pets, crafts, cooking, shopping, collecting antiques and playing bingo. She especially loved being around her family.