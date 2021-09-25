A graveside service for Evelyn (Lyn) Martin will be held at Locke Cemetery in Corvallis on Tuesday, September 28. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with the recitation of a Bahá'í prayer for the departed, recited by one individual while all present stand in silence. A selection of prayers and eulogies will follow. As it was Lyn's custom to purchase flowers at the local Saturday market, friends might consider doing the same in her honor to bring to the service. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.