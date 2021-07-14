 Skip to main content
F. Lynn Lassley
F. Lynn Lassley

F. Lynn Lassley passed away April 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Riverside Christian Church, Green River Road, Sweet Home, Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m.

