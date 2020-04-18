Fairie Lynn Lassley

Lynn was a Master Gardener. She got her love of plants and flowers from her mother, and always got magnificent results. Lynn never passed up on a flower sale, even when she was low on money. Working at Fred Meyer where there was a large garden section at the time became a must stop upon the conclusion of her shift. Another passion of Lynn's were her cats Sam, Pokey, and finally Sadie; all obtained from Safe Haven Humane Society. All were a source of pride and comfort in her life.

Due to her declining health, it was necessary for Lynn to receive specialized care first at Samaritan-Evergreen Hospice House in Albany and then Bridge creek Memory Care in Lebanon. When those facilities went in to lockdown due to the coronavirus, with no visitors allowed, she was removed to her sister Elaine's house in Sweet Home. There she was able to have visitors and her adoring cat Sadie by her side right up until the time of her passing. This was the same home she spent her childhood, so her life went full circle.

Lynn is survived by her daughter Mandi Lassley, sister Elaine (Peter) Evans of Sweet Home, sister Ledeana Lassley of Springfield, granddaughters Alyssa and Corina Cortez, Ashlie Gaylor, and significant other Jeff Senders, all of Albany. And of course her loving cat Sadie.

Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Safe Haven Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held when allowed at Riverside Christian Church in Sweet Home. A service announcement will be printed at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Fairie Lassley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.