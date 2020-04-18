Fairie Lynn Lassley

November 5, 1947 – April 1, 2020
Lynn Lassley, 72, of Albany passed away April 1st due to complications of COPD.
Lynn was the first born daughter of Jack and June (Carpenter) Lassley in Portland, her earliest years were in Tillamook until the family moved to Sweet Home when she was three years old. She attended first through eighth grade at Foster Grade School and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1965. Lynn then attended Oregon State University for two years.
In 1967 Lynn ventured to San Francisco and the Bay Area where she lived for the next ten years of her life. While there, she worked for Stanford Research and Development. Lynn loved San Francisco, especially the ballrooms, where she regularly went to see her favorite musical artists, to include Bob Dylan, Jimmy Hendricks, Jim Morrison, and Janice Joplin.
Lynn lived on Haight Street which was the center of the "hippie" movement at that time. She also loved other kinds of music, including the Blues, which she listened to via television right up until the time of her passing.
Lynn moved back to Albany in 1977, where she coordinated the Adult/Continuing Ed. Department at Linn-Benton Community College for several years. Her daughter Mandi was born in 1979. She then worked as a cashier at Albany Fred Meyer from 1996 to 2003, and personally knew many of the customers who went through her line.
Lynn was a Master Gardener. She got her love of plants and flowers from her mother, and always got magnificent results. Lynn never passed up on a flower sale, even when she was low on money. Working at Fred Meyer where there was a large garden section at the time became a must stop upon the conclusion of her shift. Another passion of Lynn's were her cats Sam, Pokey, and finally Sadie; all obtained from Safe Haven Humane Society. All were a source of pride and comfort in her life.
Due to her declining health, it was necessary for Lynn to receive specialized care first at Samaritan-Evergreen Hospice House in Albany and then Bridge creek Memory Care in Lebanon. When those facilities went in to lockdown due to the coronavirus, with no visitors allowed, she was removed to her sister Elaine's house in Sweet Home. There she was able to have visitors and her adoring cat Sadie by her side right up until the time of her passing. This was the same home she spent her childhood, so her life went full circle.
Lynn is survived by her daughter Mandi Lassley, sister Elaine (Peter) Evans of Sweet Home, sister Ledeana Lassley of Springfield, granddaughters Alyssa and Corina Cortez, Ashlie Gaylor, and significant other Jeff Senders, all of Albany. And of course her loving cat Sadie.
Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Safe Haven Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held when allowed at Riverside Christian Church in Sweet Home. A service announcement will be printed at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.