Floyd J. McCutcheon

August 10, 1944 – February 22, 2020

Floyd passed away Saturday February, 22, 2020 from congestive heart failure, surrounded by family and loved ones at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.

Floyd was born in Eugene, to Jasper and Irene McCutcheon and grew up in the Eugene, Springfield area. He graduated in 1962 from Springfield High School along with his high school sweetheart, Judy Jones. He and Judy were married in June 1963.

Floyd worked in the wood industry for more than twenty years in La Grande, Burns and finally settling in Albany in 1978, with his wife Judy, and two children; Dan McCutcheon and Kathy McCutcheon Stalheim. He retired from Oregon Freeze Dry in February of 2000, after 20 years working in the warehouse in a supervisor position.

He was very active in sports, with basketball being his favorite. His love of baseball led him to coaching Little League while living in Burns. After retiring he and his wife joined the Alpenlite Travel Club making many new friends, as well as taking up golf while snow birding in Brownsville, Texas. He played 18 holes nearly every weekday until a shoulder injury threw him a curve. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and camping. Many days were spent at Green Peter Reservoir with the family ski boat, the “Okehphyne”.