March 15, 1924 - September 4, 2021

Frances Naomi Babcock, 97, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday morning, September 4th, in Lebanon. She was born in Masontown, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1924 to Edmund and Ruth (Lee) Durr.

Growing up during the Great Depression, she learned to work hard at a very young age, but retained a cheerful, hopeful disposition her entire life. She left home at 14, working as a housekeeper and later at a U.S. Rubber factory in Detroit during the war. She then went to California and worked at a five-and-dime store and a diner where she met Guy Babcock. He was the light of her life — she knew she'd marry him the first time she saw him come into the diner to eat. Three months later, they married on March 9, 1944.

After marrying, Guy and Naomi moved to Oregon and had two children, Randy in 1946 and Lee Ann in 1951. They operated a fuel station in Jefferson, a cut-stock mill near Lebanon, and eventually settled on a farm in Pleasant Valley near Sweet Home. They raised livestock, cannery crops, and ran the Babcock Bean Field while Guy was a truck driver. Naomi also owned the Gateway Cafe and later became a baker at Sweet Home High School. She retired from the school district as a laundry operator in 1991.