December 26, 1920 — April 11, 2020
Frank Conway Morris, Jr. was born on December 26, 1920 in Pocatello, Idaho to Frank C. Morris, Sr. and Kate Kelley Morris. He died April 11, 2020 at home in his sleep. He remained lucid until the last few days, managing his medical needs and finances.
He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1939 where he was a member of the National Honor Society and equipment manager for the state championship football team.
He married Lesley Moore Morris on May 29, 1944. They were happily married for 63 years before she passed away in 2007. Frank was also predeceased by his son, Frank C. Morris III in 2001, his sister Margaret (Taylor) and brother Keith Morris.
He is survived by his sons Bruce K. Morris of Corvallis and Craig A. Morris of Tucson, Arizona, granddaughters Shaun Morris and Alyssa Hill of Greenwood, Indiana, and great-grandchildren Abigail and Parker Lyle.
Frank served as a pilot of a C-47 aircraft in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He flew resupply and medical evacuation of wounded missions, dropped paratroopers and towed gliders into combat zones in Europe in 1944-1945. His troop carrier group earned six Battle Stars, a Presidential Unit Citation, lost 77 men and one female flight nurse.
Troop carrier groups made history during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944 by resupplying two divisions from the air in three days in and near Bastogne, Belgium. In March 1945, on Mission Varsity over the Rhine in Germany, his plane was shot down in flames. He and three crew members were wounded and were prisoners or war for a short time.
“I will always be grateful that I was of an age to actively witness WWII and to serve my country as a pilot of a C-47 aircraft and to participate in combat in Europe, to aid in our war effort and to witness the fruits of our victory.” -Frank
Post war, he studied pre-dental classes at Idaho State University from 1946-1948 and then graduated from the University of Oregon Dental School (now OHSU School of Dentistry) in 1952. He loved practicing dentistry in Corvallis for 40 years, especially those years sharing the office with Dr. Neil Reynolds.
In 1960, he joined the Army Reserve as a dental officer and dental activity commander. His active duty took him to many Army hospitals around the country. He graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Oberammergau, Germany in 1972. Bruce accompanied him on an Honor Flight for WWII veterans in 2014 to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., where Craig met up with them.
In 1962, he joined a small Corvallis group to learn how to jog. They were advised by a booklet written by Bill Bowerman, University of Oregon track coach. After 12 weeks of walking, then running, the group could run a mile without stopping. He continued jogging for 38 years and biked to work for 40 years. He enjoyed vibrant good health from these activities, as well as from skiing.
The family acquired a small forest property near Alsea in 1966. They enjoyed tree farming as a family activity. They harvested saw logs and replanted Douglas Fir seedlings. Frank served as a master woodland manager from 1989 to 2010 for the OSU Extension Service. Lesley and Bruce also earned Master Woodland Manager certificates from the Extension Service. Frank was once recognized as Benton County Tree Farmer of the Year. He met many people through forestry activities and frequently attended timber programs in the forests of Western Oregon, as well as a course on silviculture practices in Germany. Forbes Magazine featured Frank and the tree farm in a story in its December 2009 edition.
He joined the North American Truffling Society (NATS) and enjoyed finding species of edible truffles for many years. He served as President of NATS one year. His truffle butter was a tasty treasure.
He was a charter life member of the Northwest Steelheaders and enjoyed drifting coastal streams in his McKenzie River drift boat catching and releasing steelhead and salmon. He loved fishing the Alsea, Siletz, Deschutes, Bella Coola in Canada and Alaska’s Cook Inlet. He especially enjoyed fishing/camping trips mid-summer on the Deschutes with Andy Landforce, Ermine Walters, Waldo Bowers, Charles O. Wilson, Roy Lieuallen and Milosh Popovich. They drifted the last 30 miles of the river, camping at night, enjoying the wildlife and scenery as well as the great steelhead fishing.
After retirement, he and Lesley enjoyed several years of travel around the world, including to Israel, the Azores, the U.K., Ireland, Japan, Hong Kong, Spain, France, Italy and Germany. In 1980 they climbed Mt. Fujiyama in Japan.
He and Lesley enjoyed going to Fitness Over Fifty for many years and they enjoyed the staff and the many friends they exercised and socialized with. Bruce would often join him for breakfast at Market of Choice after FOF sessions.
He was very grateful for the love and encouragement of his dear wife, Lesley. She was a great companion, a super mother to their sons, a terrific help remodeling and maintaining their home and a wonderful travel companion.
He loved living and working in Corvallis and enjoyed the community very much.
He and wife Lesley converted to Catholicism in early 2004. He requested no burial mass. For many years, he donated to the Dental Foundation of Oregon PO Box 2448, Wilsonville, OR 97070-2448. They operate the “Tooth Taxi,” providing dental care to many children around the state. He also donated to the Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231. They repair cleft palates for kids all over the world and advise folks on how good nutrition can help prevent clefts. A donation in his name would aid kids in need here and around the world.
Special thanks to Hospice and New Horizons In Home Care for their help at the end of his life, but especially to son Bruce for his care and companionship the last several years. Due to safety concerns related to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a future date when friends and family can safely gather and share memories of Frank.
You can find out more about Frank’s life on his Frank Morris Facebook page.
