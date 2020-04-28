Frank Conway Morris, Jr.

“I will always be grateful that I was of an age to actively witness WWII and to serve my country as a pilot of a C-47 aircraft and to participate in combat in Europe, to aid in our war effort and to witness the fruits of our victory.” -Frank

Post war, he studied pre-dental classes at Idaho State University from 1946-1948 and then graduated from the University of Oregon Dental School (now OHSU School of Dentistry) in 1952. He loved practicing dentistry in Corvallis for 40 years, especially those years sharing the office with Dr. Neil Reynolds.

In 1960, he joined the Army Reserve as a dental officer and dental activity commander. His active duty took him to many Army hospitals around the country. He graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Oberammergau, Germany in 1972. Bruce accompanied him on an Honor Flight for WWII veterans in 2014 to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., where Craig met up with them.

In 1962, he joined a small Corvallis group to learn how to jog. They were advised by a booklet written by Bill Bowerman, University of Oregon track coach. After 12 weeks of walking, then running, the group could run a mile without stopping. He continued jogging for 38 years and biked to work for 40 years. He enjoyed vibrant good health from these activities, as well as from skiing.