Frank Dale Christensen died December 14 at Prestige West Hills Senior Living with loving family and caregivers at his bedside. Frank was born June 26, 1934, to parents Fred and Anna (Moser) Christensen in Coquille. He was very proud of his Danish, Swiss and Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. Frank graduated from Coquille High School in 1952 and stayed connected with his graduating class, attending many class reunions. Frank received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education and a Master's in Education from Oregon State University and completed courses for his Ph.D. from Arizona State. He was drafted into the United States Army during college so after completing his undergrad education he served in Korea as a teletype operator in the Signal Core. He was honorably discharged with the Army Commendation Medal and Citation and Good Conduct Medal. He was very proud of his service and in his later years could often be seen wearing his Korean Vet baseball cap. Frank worked many jobs over the years to pay for school or to help his family including working in a door factory, a mill, an auto wrecking yard, a grocery store, food service as a dishwasher and fry cook, a welder, owned a gas station, was a mechanic, built trails for the U.S. Forest Service, fought fires, was a carpenter and re-modeled homes. Frank was an industrial arts teacher at The Dalles High School when he met Nancy J. Choate (1940-2018). Frank and Nancy married in 1964 and lived in Salem where Frank started teaching industrial arts at Leslie Jr. High in Salem. They had two children, Louisa, and Sara. Frank and Nancy raised their children in Salem until Frank took a professorship at Humboldt State University in Eureka, California. Frank moved back to Oregon a few years later when he and Nancy divorced. Frank found his dream job and became the Drafting/Civil Engineering program chair at Linn Benton Community College, where he retired in 1995. He met his second wife Martha Doogan at LBCC, and they were married for years. Frank considered her his soul mate.