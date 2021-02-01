Frank Gates passed away peacefully January 25, 2021 from age related issues at the age of 94. Frank was born July 11, 1926 to James & Mary (Wade) Gates in Rainier, Oregon. He was the youngest of eight children. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Army, serving during WWII. After leaving the service, he moved to the Lebanon area and worked for the Forest Service. In 1953, he met and married Ruth Vivian Montgomery and moved to Sweet Home, Oregon. They raised three children: Debra, Frank Jr and Steven. He worked as a logger until involved in a bad logging accident in 1957 that crushed both legs. After a 2 year recovery, he went to work at Willamette Industries plywood mill in Sweet Home until he retired in 1988. After 57 wonderful years together, Ruth passed away July of 2010. He remarried in 2014 to Ruth Huffman and she passed away in 2017.