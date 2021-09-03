February 20, 1928 - August 27, 2021

Fred Lewis Lang, affectionately known as Fritz, was 93 and a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living in Albany, Oregon. He passed away on August 27, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.

Fritz was the second of ten children. He was born on February 20, 1928, to Fred Sr. and Gertrude (Sankey) Lang. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948. Fritz married Margaret Pepperling in 1953. He owned and operated Fritz's Barber Shop in Stayton, Oregon for over 40 years before retiring in 1993.

Preceding him in death were his wife Margaret in 1997 and six siblings:

Rena Whisnant, Harold Lang, Violet Klampe, Clarence (Bud) Lang, Shirley McNutt, and Dwayne Lang.

Surviving family includes his children: Teresa Eck (Richard), Allen Lang (Maggie), Bonnie Eckstein (Jim), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sisters Martha Degear, Myrtle Oaks, Juanita (Neta) Sadler, and his companion Margaret Transue.

Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Inurnment services for family will be Sept. 25, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Stayton, Oregon.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).