February 20, 1928 - August 27, 2021
Fred Lewis Lang, affectionately known as Fritz, was 93 and a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living in Albany, Oregon. He passed away on August 27, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.
Fritz was the second of ten children. He was born on February 20, 1928, to Fred Sr. and Gertrude (Sankey) Lang. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948. Fritz married Margaret Pepperling in 1953. He owned and operated Fritz's Barber Shop in Stayton, Oregon for over 40 years before retiring in 1993.
Preceding him in death were his wife Margaret in 1997 and six siblings:
Rena Whisnant, Harold Lang, Violet Klampe, Clarence (Bud) Lang, Shirley McNutt, and Dwayne Lang.
Surviving family includes his children: Teresa Eck (Richard), Allen Lang (Maggie), Bonnie Eckstein (Jim), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sisters Martha Degear, Myrtle Oaks, Juanita (Neta) Sadler, and his companion Margaret Transue.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Inurnment services for family will be Sept. 25, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Stayton, Oregon.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.