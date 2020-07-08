Frederick Arthur Banzer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 31, 1942 – June 26, 2020

Frederick Banzer, 77, of Albany, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

Frederick was born in New York, New York to Fred and Blanche Banzer. He served in the Army and in November 1996 married Carol A. Banzer. She passed away in 2003.

Born in New York, Fred moved his family to California before finally retiring in Oregon. Fred was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing and hunting. A carpenter by trade, Fred loved working with his hands creating decor, furniture and toys out of wood for loved ones with great skill. He lived a good life devoted to Jesus and family. He was considered a Godly mentor to many and will be deeply missed. Those left behind know he is in Heaven with God the father in perfect peace.

Frederick is survived by his children, Jason and Jennifer Banzer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; and siblings.

Private interment will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be received by the following charities.