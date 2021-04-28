Frederick H. Horne

In 1986, Fred accepted the position of Dean of Science at Oregon State University. He served in that role for 13 years until 2000 and was the second longest serving Dean in the College's history. He will be remembered for his passionate commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He was a pioneer in dual hiring, co-creator of SMILE (Science and Math Investigative Learning Experience) and the American Indian Science and Engineering Chapter, and a strong supporter of women in science. To celebrate his 10-year anniversary at OSU, friends and faculty created the Clara Ann and Fred Horne Scholarship for Women in the College. Dean Haggerty is quoted as saying, "It is difficult to overstate Fred's influence on the College of Science and the many who have passed through our doors." In 2018, the College of Science honored Fred with the College's Lifetime Achievement Award.