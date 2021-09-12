 Skip to main content
Gary D. Coakley
Gary D. Coakley

September 26, 1942 - April 29, 2020

A celebration of life gathering will be held Sept., 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany, OR 97322. RSVP @ 503.689.7300

