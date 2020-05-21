Gary Douglas Coakley

September 26, 1942 – April 29, 2020
Gary Coakley of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Gary was born September 26, 1942 in Central City, Nebraska. The son of Wayne & Lucille Coakley. The family moved to Shedd, when Gary was young and later to Albany. Gary graduated from Central Linn High School and later attended Linn-Benton Community College.
He joined the Navy in 1962 which included five tours as an MMI on USS Uhlmann, USS Wright, USS Gridley, USS Reeves and USS Somers. Following his active duty in the Navy, he went into Civil Service and was credited for 22 yrs. of service. He was a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 585 of Lebanon, where he was very active with the chapter events and helping disabled Vets. He was also a member of the American Legion in Lebanon.
He served with the Linn County Sheriffs Mounted Posse in Search & Rescue for 9 yrs.
He also volunteered with the Christmas Story Book Land for a number of years.
He worked several years for the EPA, M&E Salvage, and was instrumental in starting the AVI Bio Pharma Co. in Corvallis and worked there for 17 yrs.
Gary and his wife Georgiann were married June 13, 2015 at their home place in Lebanon. Their ceremony was an outside country wedding with hay bales, a BBQ and live country music. Gary loved their home and spent many hours working in his garden and green house which he built for his wife. He had numerous hobbies to include classic cars, hand tooled leather, building furniture, polishing rocks, collecting antiques and many projects with his Georgiann and often times with his grandkids. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren about wood working, dirt bikes, automobiles or whatever the project was at the time.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed being outdoors with his closet friends.
Gary had a wonderful sense of humor and anyone that knew him would have to agree.
He is survived by his wife Georgiann, daughter's Rhonda Reister of Beaverton, Roberta Vargus of Medford, son Gregory Coakley of Springfield, brother Gene Coakley of Centralia, Washington; also a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, unfortunately to many to mention.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” later in the fall. ‘He will be missed with all of our hearts’ to leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
