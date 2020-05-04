Gary Edward Davies Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 13, 1963 – April 27, 2020

Gary E. Davies, 56, of Albany, passed away at his home.

The son of Gary, Sr. and Marie Davies he was born in Albany, Oregon.

Gary attended Calapooia Middle School, South Albany High School and Linn Benton Community College.

Gary was a hard worker his whole life and took great pride in everything that he did. He worked as a cook in many restaurants in Albany and Corvallis, worked in construction and painting and had started his own handyman business. He had most recently been employed by M&M Car Company.

Gary loved his daughter and his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Gary had a good sense of humor and was always willing to help a friend. Gary was loved by his friends and family and he will be missed.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Miranda Davies; sisters, Carol Johnson and Brenda Webb, grandchildren Troy Davies and Natalie Davies and his niece and three nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, Gary Davies Sr. and Marie Nelson.

A celebration of life for Gary will be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

