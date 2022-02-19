May 10, 1937 - February 10, 2022

Gary Forbis, 84, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home.

Gary was born May 10, 1937 in Lebanon to Wayne and Norma (Sutter) Forbes. He had two brothers, Vaughn and Kerry Forbes, and two sisters, Dorothy (Krietman) and Rebecca Forbes. He graduated from St. Helens High School in 1955.

After high school, Gary joined the Army, where he proudly served his country for four years.

He married Sanda (Ray) on September 16, 1973 in Reno, Nevada. They were married for over 48 years. Gary had two children, Gary L. Forbis, and Steve Forbis, and one step-son, Brandon Scales.

He worked as an auto detail manager and drove wrecker for 27 years for AA Towing, Main Auto Body, and All Rite.

Gary loved his handguns and target shooting. He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion. He also had a love for classic cars. He owned 13 retractable hard tops, and he always wanted one more.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Norma Forbes; his brother, Kerry Forbes; and his sister, Rebecca Forbes.

Gary is survived by his wife Sanda Forbis; his children, Gary (Julie) Forbis, and Steve (Lenda) Forbis; step-son, Brandon (Katherine) Scales; his brother, Vaughn; his sister, Dorothy; 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Gary's honor at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. A reception will follow the service at the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Lebanon, OR 97355.