Gary Frank Massoni

After leaving Chicago, Gary was ordained by the Disciples of Christ and worked on social justice issues for a group of churches in Stockton, California. He then became Director of Programs for the Southwest region of the American Friends Service Committee in Pasadena, California. Justice for farmworkers and peace in Palestine and Israel were probably the issues closest to his heart during that time. In 1985 Gary and his family moved to Corvallis for him to work as a campus minister at Westminster House at OSU. While there he particularly enjoyed teaching classes in the Honors College. In 1987 Rev. Jackson asked Gary to be the Director of Scheduling for his 1988 Presidential Campaign. A whirlwind year plus followed. Looking back Gary would joke that during that year he was the second most popular man in the country because so many people wanted Rev. Jackson to speak at an event, but to make that happen they had to deal with Gary.