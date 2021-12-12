 Skip to main content
Gary P. Beck

  • 0
September 25, 1936 - October 29, 2021

Husband, father, family man, friend who will be missed by all. In loving memory of Gary P. Beck donations can be made to the Grace Center of Corvallis. GraceCenter-Corvallis.org

