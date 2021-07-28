Gary R. Hamilton

February 16, 1957 – July 17, 2021

Gary Ray Hamilton of Sumner, Washington, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his heavenly Father on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was 64 years old.

Gary grew up in the Shedd Plainview area and graduated from Central Linn High School. He moved to Washington to attend college and met the love of his life, Jolyn Lisk. They were married for 28 years.

As a youth, Gary accepted Christ as his personal savior and received his greatest strength from his strong faith in God. Gary's love for God was evident in his conversations and his personal life.

For many years Gary and Joyln worked side by side owning a trucking business. Gary cherished spending time with his wife, Jolyn, and you could often find them enjoying a day out on their boat together. His greatest joy was spending time with his sons and his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his parents, Les and Phyllis Hamilton, of Halsey, son, Justin (Katie), and their children, Noah, Finley, and Boone, of Puyallup, Washington. Son, Drew (Mindy), and their children, Emmett and Beau, of Bremerton, Washington. Sisters, Carlita Stutzman, of Harrisburg, Marla Armstrong, of John Day, brother, Randy Hamilton, of Grants Pass, and numerous nieces and nephews.