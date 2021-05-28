 Skip to main content
Gayle Hess
Gayle Hess

June 15, 1934 - Feb. 29, 2020

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Willamette Memorial Park. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

