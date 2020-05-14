January 1928 – May 2020
Gaylord Byron Lowry was born on January 28, 1928 in Alma, Nebraska in the house his mother was born in “on the homestead.” He was the first child of Elsie Parish and Earl Lowry. They had two more sons Delbert (still living), Melford (deceased) and a daughter Roetta (deceased). The family moved from Nebraska to Oregon in the late 1930’s to be with aunts and uncles. They settled in Corvallis for a short time, then moved to Turner where he attended Turner schools. When he was in high school, the boys could not remember his name so they began calling him “Boots.” It stuck and for many years he was known as Boots.
While in high school, his father passed away from a severe heart attack at the age of 42. “Boots” was only 17 but he dropped out of school to go to work.
The family got field work in Monmouth working in the hop fields. That is where he met his future wife. He was 17 and she was 15. Shortly after that, he joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego aboard the USS Rainier. As soon as he was released from duty, he was married to Sylvia June Lothian from Sweet Home.
When he was 21, shortly after he was married, he came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior and lived a very fulfilling life as a believer and always looked forward to seeing Him “face to face.”
After Gaylord and Sylvia were married, they lived in many different places in Oregon. He became an “apprentice meat-cutter” in Mehama, then Sweet Home. He then landed a job in Albany working for Myron Fender. The shop was the Midway Market on Pacific Blvd. At that time, they lived in the Knox Butte area.
In 1962, the family moved to Forest Grove and he became a USPS mail carrier. In 1974, he had a terrible accident with the mail Jeep on an icy road. His leg was crushed and he was disabled from then on- using a cane to walk.
Gaylord had dementia for the past 12-15 years. His wife of 64 years passed away in 2014 and his only son David Byron Lowry passed away in 2003 from a heart attack just like Gaylord’s father.
He is survived by brother Delbert Lowry (OH) and step brothers Gary Wasson (Blanca), and Don Wasson (Vickie) (WA) and their families.
He is survived by his only daughter Diana Perkins and her husband Verlin, their sons Jeremy and wife Bethany from WA, Matthew from Detroit, MI; David’s sons Tim and wife Christy from Salem, and Todd and wife Nicole from Sherwood, OR. He is also survived by several great grandchildren who he thoroughly enjoyed and loved deeply: Diana’s grandchildren Silas, Gavin, and Alaena; and David’s grandchildren Haley, Reagan, Lincoln and McKinley.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.