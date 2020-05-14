× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 1928 – May 2020

Gaylord Byron Lowry was born on January 28, 1928 in Alma, Nebraska in the house his mother was born in “on the homestead.” He was the first child of Elsie Parish and Earl Lowry. They had two more sons Delbert (still living), Melford (deceased) and a daughter Roetta (deceased). The family moved from Nebraska to Oregon in the late 1930’s to be with aunts and uncles. They settled in Corvallis for a short time, then moved to Turner where he attended Turner schools. When he was in high school, the boys could not remember his name so they began calling him “Boots.” It stuck and for many years he was known as Boots.

While in high school, his father passed away from a severe heart attack at the age of 42. “Boots” was only 17 but he dropped out of school to go to work.

The family got field work in Monmouth working in the hop fields. That is where he met his future wife. He was 17 and she was 15. Shortly after that, he joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego aboard the USS Rainier. As soon as he was released from duty, he was married to Sylvia June Lothian from Sweet Home.

When he was 21, shortly after he was married, he came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior and lived a very fulfilling life as a believer and always looked forward to seeing Him “face to face.”