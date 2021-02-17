Gaylord Keith Johnson

Aug. 8, 1931 - Feb. 5, 2021

Gaylord was born in Los Angeles, California, to Paul Johnson and Olive Rachel Ericksen. His mother died 3 years later from complications following surgery. Unable to care for Gaylord, his father had him taken care of through relatives and foster care.

Gaylord lived in many places, starting out in Los Angeles, next to Iowa, and then Portland, OR. He eventually ended up in Omaha, NE, where he spent his grade school years with his Aunt Naomi. Some of his fondest memories came from his junior high school years in Tacoma, WA. He was taken in by the Smith family, where Hugh and Phil Smith became his best childhood friends. That is also where he made a decision to follow Christ as his Savior, never wavering from his faith from that point on. He ended up graduating high school in 1949 from Detroit, MI, while again living with his Aunt Naomi.