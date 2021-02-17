Gaylord Keith Johnson

Aug. 8, 1931 - Feb. 5, 2021
Gaylord was born in Los Angeles, California, to Paul Johnson and Olive Rachel Ericksen. His mother died 3 years later from complications following surgery. Unable to care for Gaylord, his father had him taken care of through relatives and foster care.
Gaylord lived in many places, starting out in Los Angeles, next to Iowa, and then Portland, OR. He eventually ended up in Omaha, NE, where he spent his grade school years with his Aunt Naomi. Some of his fondest memories came from his junior high school years in Tacoma, WA. He was taken in by the Smith family, where Hugh and Phil Smith became his best childhood friends. That is also where he made a decision to follow Christ as his Savior, never wavering from his faith from that point on. He ended up graduating high school in 1949 from Detroit, MI, while again living with his Aunt Naomi.
He went to college in El Cerrito, CA and graduated from Western Baptist Bible College (now Corban University in Salem, OR). He then went north and attended Seattle Pacific College (SPU), where he met his future bride and wife, Mildred Louise Grove. They were married in 1958 and for 62 years he loved his one and only. Both of them then worked on their graduate degrees together at the University of Washington. Gaylord later furthered his studies and degrees at Oregon College of Education (now WOU) and Oregon State University.
After getting married, they settled and bought their first home in Renton, WA. They attended Highlands Community Church and worked with the youth. Victoria Sue Johnson was their first child born in 1961 and later in 1964 Spencer Paul Johnson was born.
Gaylord was a teacher for 42 years. He started out in Renton, WA, teaching at McNight Junior High School and then Hazen High School. The family then took a mission trip to the Philippines where he taught at Faith Academy in Manila. After returning to the states in 1972, he taught at Western Baptist Bible College (now Corban University) in Salem, OR. Teaching high schoolers again, he taught at Salem Academy and Miami Christian in Florida. After that he then went overseas and taught English in China. Finishing up his career, he ended up at East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon, OR. Throughout all those years, he also enjoyed teaching Bible classes and filling in for Pastors at nearby churches.
Gaylord is remembered for his steadfast commitment and consistency to his God, wife, and family. He loved reading, baseball, coaching, teaching, and being with his family. He had a gentle and thankful spirit.
Survived by: Wife: Mildred Louise Grove Johnson, Daughter: Victoria Sue Johnson, Son: Spencer Paul Johnson, Daughter-in-Law: Julya Eppley-Johnson, Grandchildren: Natasha Ingram, Chance Johnson, Jade Johnson, Sage Johnson, Great Grandchild: Elle Jordan Ingram, Family by affection: Pat, Lisa, Christiana and Amy Rausch.
Gaylord's life will be honored by the gathering of memories and comments from those who knew and loved him. Send those memories and comments to:
email address: spj88@hotmail.com, subject: "Honoring Gaylord"
mailing address: Spencer Johnson, PO Box 452, Lebanon, OR 97355
These will then be compiled and made available. If you would like a copy of the memories and comments, let us know if you would like it sent to you via email or regular mail (we will need your contact info).
Email any further questions or concerns to: spj88@hotmail.com, subject "Honoring Gaylord."