Gene L. Day
Gene L. Day

June 9, 1950 – August 31, 2021

Gene is survived by his loving hot wife, Marsha Day, and their three daughters, Wendy Wines, Stacey King and Terri Day and his brother Bob. Gene had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 3015 E. New York Street, Suite A2 #285, Aurora, IL 60504, www.angelman.org.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

