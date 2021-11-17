 Skip to main content
Geneva Eleese Myrical May Humphrey

May 8, 2001 – November 14, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Grant Avenue Baptist Church in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

