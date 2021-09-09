April 6, 1944 – July 18, 2021

George Allen Swanson, 77, of Corvallis, died July 18, 2021, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim, his father, James Leland, and his mother, Blanche.

George is survived by his brother, Dale Swanson, and family, his daughter, Kimberli LeMay (Malcolm), granddaughter, Ashley Calder, and his two step-children, Malory and Collin Peterson.

George was born in Warrenton, and grew up in the Astoria/Warrenton area. He grew up learning to fish and clam and worked long, hard hours in the local mills during the summers. He was active in high school sports and was proud of his accomplishments as a high school football player. He attended Southern Oregon College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with plans to become a teacher. He later earned graduate degrees from both Oregon State University and that other university south of Corvallis.

George moved to Corvallis in 1967 where he taught primarily fifth grade in the Corvallis School District for over 30 years. He taught at Dixie, Hoover, Jefferson, and Wilson elementary schools. He was an innovative, caring, and creative teacher who enjoyed providing hands-on learning experiences for his students. Many of his former students love to share their stories about Mr. Swanson.