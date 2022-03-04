August 13, 1931 - February 13, 2022

George B. "Bart" Cross, DMD, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon on August 13, 1931. He was the only son of Jess O. and Donna E. (Robertson) Cross.

Bart had a long and successful career in Dentistry. After graduating from Halsey High School, he attended the University of Oregon and OHSU School of Dentistry (then the University of Oregon School of Dentistry). During his schooling, Bart spent summers in Alaska working in a salmon cannery to pay for his education. After dental school, he entered the US Navy, serving in the dental corps aboard the USS Forrestal and at St. Albans Naval Hospital in New York. That is where Bart met and married his first wife Carol Houck. Following his discharge, they moved to Portland where Bart returned to the dental school as an instructor. In 1962, Bart entered private dental practice in Lebanon. In 1996, he retired after 34 years of community dentistry. During his career, he was a member of the Lebanon Elks Club, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, the Oregon Academy of General Dentistry and achieved his AGD Fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry.

After his retirement, Bart and his second wife Sandra Cloyd traveled extensively in their motor home. The highlight for Bart was spending the summer solstice above the Arctic Circle where he could observe the longest day of the year where the sun never set. Bart and Sandra enjoyed their retirement years in Mexico, Silverton, and Mt. Angel.

Bart was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sandra. Bart is remembered with love by his daughters, Karlan (Ken) Meithof, Susan Weinhardt, and Alison (Mark) Dillon; grandsons, Eric Weinhardt and Jacob Weinhardt; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Camilla Weinhardt; stepsons Greg and Andy Cloyd.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 15 at the Oregon Gardens, Silverton, Oregon from 1 to 3 p.m. Those who wish to remember Bart in a special way can make gifts in his memory to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Special Thanks to Ali Maldanado at Benevolence Care Home in Salem for the care and dignity shown to Bart Cross.

Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel, 229 Mill Street, Silverton, OR.