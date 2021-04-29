George Boger

October 16, 1933 - April 24, 2021
George was born in New York to George and Mary Boger. After graduating from high school he worked for the U.S. Postal service for several years and then served in the Marines from 1954-1957. He married Barbara Downing in 1965 and they had two sons, Michael and Christopher. They moved to Oregon in 1978 where he continued working as a licensed builder. They later divorced. He met Jan Miner, at the local bridge center and they were married in January, 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, his children Michael and Christopher, grandchildren Simon, Holly and Athena as well as his siblings Katherine Morrsion, Robert Boger, Evelyn Stein and Lynn Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, no services are planned at this time but a memorial is planned for a later date.
