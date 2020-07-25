George “Dave” Habbestad

May 4, 1938 – June 9, 2020
George David Habbestad, 82, of Monroe passed away June 9, 2020.
Dave was born on May 4, 1938 on Vashon Island, Washington. He was number 5 of 9 children born to John H. and Clara H. (Larson) Habbestad.
Dave grew up on Vashon Island working the fields of the family farm. He graduated from Vashon High School and then attended Eastern Washington University where he received a bachelor’s degree in pre-med. While attending college Dave was involved in ROTC where he earned certification for flying.
April 18, 1961, Dave joined the Air Force as an Officer and later achieved the rank of Captain. He was stationed in multiple places in the United States and in Newfoundland, Canada. On June 30, 1965, Dave was honorably discharged.
On July 7, 1962, Dave married Tone Lisa Larsen and they had 2 sons together. After Dave left the Air Force they settled in Kent, Washington where the family enjoyed traveling and outdoor adventures including camping, hiking, boating and water skiing. Dave and Tone had a 20-year marriage, during which Dave owned and operated a successful sales company, Habbestad & Associates, that represented multiple sales lines in the food and pet supply industries. While on a sales call for his company Dave met his future wife, Janice M. Zimick.
On July 23, 1983, Dave and Jan married and later settled in Olympia, Washington. While in Olympia Dave and Jan purchased and operated what became Cherry Tree Farm Supply in Philomath, Oregon. They eventually built a house in Monroe, Oregon of which they called home for the remainder of their lives. In 2008, after 15 years, they retired. During Dave and Jan’s time together they enjoyed extensive travels throughout the United States, Norway and Hawaii.
Dave was predeceased by his wife, Jan; his parents John & Clara; his brother Bernard and his sister June.
He is survived by his siblings John, Clarence, Alvin, Sharon, Sylvia and Alice; his children Doug (Jodi) Habbestad; Dean (Lynn) Habbestad, Gwen (Stuart) Conser, Mitch Zimick, Dirk (Marci) Zimick, Eleanor “Wink” (Michael) Jackson and Rebecca Zimick; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dave will be missed for his huge heart, loving nature, gentle soul, generosity and laughter. He was, to all of us, the prince of kindness. Miss you.
At the family’s request no services will be held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home of Albany, Oregon is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com If desired, contribution in Dave’s memory can be made at www.lls.org to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
