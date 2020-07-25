George “Dave” Habbestad

On July 23, 1983, Dave and Jan married and later settled in Olympia, Washington. While in Olympia Dave and Jan purchased and operated what became Cherry Tree Farm Supply in Philomath, Oregon. They eventually built a house in Monroe, Oregon of which they called home for the remainder of their lives. In 2008, after 15 years, they retired. During Dave and Jan’s time together they enjoyed extensive travels throughout the United States, Norway and Hawaii.

Dave was predeceased by his wife, Jan; his parents John & Clara; his brother Bernard and his sister June.

He is survived by his siblings John, Clarence, Alvin, Sharon, Sylvia and Alice; his children Doug (Jodi) Habbestad; Dean (Lynn) Habbestad, Gwen (Stuart) Conser, Mitch Zimick, Dirk (Marci) Zimick, Eleanor “Wink” (Michael) Jackson and Rebecca Zimick; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dave will be missed for his huge heart, loving nature, gentle soul, generosity and laughter. He was, to all of us, the prince of kindness. Miss you.

At the family’s request no services will be held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home of Albany, Oregon is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com If desired, contribution in Dave’s memory can be made at www.lls.org to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To plant a tree in memory of George Habbestad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.