June 24, 1943 – April 14, 2020
It’s a bold claim, but it’s possible no one ever forgot meeting my dad. It wasn't because of his good looks, or the charisma - though he had lots of both. It was his capacity to make a meaningful connection. It gave every encounter, no matter how fleeting, a glimmer of enchantment.
Integrity and kindness defined George, and so did his extraordinary humor. He was a loving husband, a thoughtful son, and a loyal and supportive brother. No one could ask for a truer and more devoted friend, and he had several deeply significant life-long friendships. To his daughter, granddaughters and dear nieces and nephews he was an inspiration - we always had a champion in our corner, urging us joyously on.
He was born to Marcella Davidson Green of Lake Oswego on June 24, 1943, while his father, Herman George Green of Portland, was stationed in Italy. His grandfather Lucien Kenneth Davidson - iceman, boxer, and artist - was his first mentor: “Draw big - and put some action into it.” Dad did everything big. In fact, he had an almost mythic quality: no one ever got better wood on a baseball in his hometown of Corvallis than one he hit (534’) in 1962, age 19, wearing flip flops. It set the tone for a big and bold life.
He studied at Oregon State, then at the U of O, where he met his first wife Charlene (the artist Cie Goulet). He received his MFA from Washington State University and then he taught at the University of Texas, Austin. While he was chair of Painting at SUNY Potsdam, he stacked canvases into a pick-up and drove them down to SoHo, NYC. Louis K. Meisel, his dealer and friend, describes the encounter: “A six foot 4 inch black-bearded man entered the Gallery. I expected him to say he was Paul Bunyan, but he turned out to be George D. Green, an artist from the Pacific Northwest. He was then and has continued to be, a giant of an artist.”
He really was. From his SoHo studio, he prepared for over 65 solo exhibitions, in the US and abroad. 60 museums - the Guggenheim, the Portland Art Museum, and the Art Institute of Chicago among them - have his works. None of this turned his head; his life was in the studio. He painted daily, in deep meditation.
“I think of George as a passionate Renaissance Man—a fountain of ideas and heart-stopping abilities,” wrote one dear friend. He was. He read avidly - quantum physics, ancient history, most intriguing of all for him - the mysteries of life after death. His exuberance was infectious, whether speaking of ideas, or engaging in lively story-telling and mischief at the frequent gatherings of playing cards and eating oysters that his large family so often enjoys.
Art, his love of making an authentic connection, and his joyous and generous spirit all came together nicely in recent years. In 1998 he married the artist Jeri Hise. In 2015 George and Jeri established the George D. Green Art Institute, dedicated to sharing a meaningful experience of art with Oregon youth, and providing the means of visual expression. The Institute has had an inspiring impact, and will continue with its vision.
After he had struggled as long as he could with his lungs, his doctors and the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan did something extraordinary in our era of quarantine - they arranged for him to come home. That evening, he drank Irish whiskey and told tales into the night with his wife, brother, sister, and brother-in-law. Two days later, he embarked on his next adventure, in profound peace. His motto, as ever: Full Speed Ahead.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Jeri, his daughter Amber Charmei, son-in-law Pavlos Ioanidis, brother Sandy Green, sister Meri McLeod, brother-in-law Scott McLeod, two lovely granddaughters Charlene and Mei Mei, many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, and hundreds of friends and acquaintances.
