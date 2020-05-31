× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 24, 1943 – April 14, 2020

It’s a bold claim, but it’s possible no one ever forgot meeting my dad. It wasn't because of his good looks, or the charisma - though he had lots of both. It was his capacity to make a meaningful connection. It gave every encounter, no matter how fleeting, a glimmer of enchantment.

Integrity and kindness defined George, and so did his extraordinary humor. He was a loving husband, a thoughtful son, and a loyal and supportive brother. No one could ask for a truer and more devoted friend, and he had several deeply significant life-long friendships. To his daughter, granddaughters and dear nieces and nephews he was an inspiration - we always had a champion in our corner, urging us joyously on.

He was born to Marcella Davidson Green of Lake Oswego on June 24, 1943, while his father, Herman George Green of Portland, was stationed in Italy. His grandfather Lucien Kenneth Davidson - iceman, boxer, and artist - was his first mentor: “Draw big - and put some action into it.” Dad did everything big. In fact, he had an almost mythic quality: no one ever got better wood on a baseball in his hometown of Corvallis than one he hit (534’) in 1962, age 19, wearing flip flops. It set the tone for a big and bold life.