George Huster Jr.

September 19, 1920 – January 7, 2021
George Bernard Huster, Jr., 100, of Albany passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born September 19, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois as the oldest child of George B. Huster, Sr. and Lilian Huster. He grew up in Chicago and was studying Chemistry in college when the United States entered WWII.
George enlisted in the Navy and served in New London Connecticut and the Pacific Theater. He was a quartermaster on a submarine tender stationed on Midway Island at the conclusion of the war. Returning to the mainland after the war, George used the GI bill to earn a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado in 1949.
After graduation, he moved to Springfield, Oregon to work for Mountain States Power Company, which was later purchased by Pacific Power and Light Company. He worked for Pacific Power for 36 years until his retirement. His love for his profession was evident to all who knew him. He instilled that same love of technology in his three sons, each of whom followed in his footsteps and became engineers.
While working in Springfield, he met Leona Falkowski, and they were married in 1954. Over the course of his career with Pacific Power he was transferred around the northwest five times in six years before settling near Gresham, Oregon where they lived for 48 years and raised their three sons. In 2008 they moved to Albany to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
George was an avid water skier for many years, participating in water skiing demonstrations and trick skiing shows around the Willamette Valley. Later he became an avid hiker and amateur geologist, spending many enjoyable days exploring remote corners of Oregon and the Northwest with family and friends. He filled 10 volumes of journals with the records of his hikes.
George had little desire for material possessions, but greatly enjoyed outdoor adventures, learning, and ideas. His example of quiet faith, hard work, patience, and humility will be felt for generations.
He is preceded in death by Leona (Lee) Huster, his wife of 62 years, his parents, his brother Lawrence (Larry) Huster, and his sister Doris Kirschvink.
He is survived by, his brother William (Bill) Huster, his three sons and their wives, Donald and Kathie Huster, Alan and Ann Huster, and Carl and Jessica Huster, and six grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:00a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.