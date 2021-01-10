George Huster Jr.

September 19, 1920 – January 7, 2021

George Bernard Huster, Jr., 100, of Albany passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born September 19, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois as the oldest child of George B. Huster, Sr. and Lilian Huster. He grew up in Chicago and was studying Chemistry in college when the United States entered WWII.

George enlisted in the Navy and served in New London Connecticut and the Pacific Theater. He was a quartermaster on a submarine tender stationed on Midway Island at the conclusion of the war. Returning to the mainland after the war, George used the GI bill to earn a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado in 1949.

After graduation, he moved to Springfield, Oregon to work for Mountain States Power Company, which was later purchased by Pacific Power and Light Company. He worked for Pacific Power for 36 years until his retirement. His love for his profession was evident to all who knew him. He instilled that same love of technology in his three sons, each of whom followed in his footsteps and became engineers.